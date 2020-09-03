Come read with me this Autumn

Let’s blow away some cobwebs and find some new horizons to explore! Here are two opportunities to join very different reading experiences with me.

First of all I’m DELIGHTED to say that I’ll be joining the poet Holly Wren Spaulding as guest host for a very special four week online workshop centred round reading Joy Harjo’s Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings.

As Holly says, ‘we need this book: to open our hearts, to mend old wounds, to give us courage, and to show us the way through great pain and uncertainty and upheaval.’

This is a chance for readers and writers from around the world to come together and both read and listen to these important poems. Reading aloud together – even online – allows a special engagement with the work, and there will be time for writing exercises too.

The course – with 90 minute workshops (recorded if you can’t join), and readings – costs $215, and you can find out more and sign up here – but do be quick, the places are going fast!

Secondly, I’m pleased to be back running my Reading Round sessions again in September. These are for people living in Kent, because although we will be beginning online, I am hoping we will be back meeting in real-life at some point.

The Reading Round group with special guest, the poet Martina Evans

The Reading Round group is a very special thing – designed and funded by the Royal Literary Fund, it allows participants to listen to a short story and a poem read aloud (by me) and then we have a discussion about them. It’s such a rich and energising experience, as one participant last year wrote: ‘What a treat Thursday mornings are, I look forward to them very much and I am learning so much from you and from the group. It is an enormous privilege to be able to attend.’

The group quickly filled up last year, with a waiting list, but we do have a few places open for 2020/2021. Do email me -readingroundtw@gmail.com – if you are interested. This video will tell you a little bit more about the scheme. Other important details are that it’s free (thank you RLF), will start on 17th September on Thursdays during school holidays, 1.30-3pm.