I’m delighted that my poem, Seeds, was chosen by the powerhouse poet Hafsah Aneela Bashir for her wonderful new project, The Poetry Health Service. This website – subtitled Panaceas By The People For The People – takes you through a number of colour based questions which are soothing in themselves before you get your ‘panacea’ – a poem read just for you!

Do try it, and let me know what poem you get.