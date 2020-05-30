Poems, poems, flying everywhere

If you’ve been walking round my town recently, you may have seen poems like bunting hanging outside a particular house. You may have been one of those I’ve overheard saying, ‘What are these?’, or even, ‘Only in Tunbridge Wells!’

Well, I’ve been very proud to have been that ‘mad poetry lady’ in the ‘mad poetry house’ and thanks to all my other mad poetry friends for letting me put their poems up for everyone to enjoy. I lost count of the photographs taken, people stopping to enjoy them, and even an impromptu reading as one woman read them out via Facetime to friends in Spain. I was particularly touched by one couple who said they came by every day to read one poem a day.

Funny how these things happen. I knew when I came out of hospital, I wanted to do something positive and as a writer, words are what I can use. And then one day, I wrote this poem (below) which was actually inspired by a yellow postcard I do have stuck rather inelegantly above my computer. It was only when I read the draft back that I realised I was telling myself what to do! It’s like the old saying has it, ‘I write to find out what I think’.

The poems are coming down tonight so I wanted to write this post, not just to find out what I think but to remember it too! (Thank you to fellow poet, Jess Whyte, some of whose photographs I have stolen to use above.)

Truth

Sarah Salway

Today I wonder whether to hang

bunting on the railings outside my home,

each triangle a dot or a dash

for passers-by to read in any direction.

I’ll watch them through my window,

see how their faces change as they realise

it’s a code that only some will break.

Above my computer is a yellow postcard

of a letterpress Morse alphabet.

Sometimes I tap words out with my fingers,

and as my hands remember the dance

of when they’d waltz on my old typewriter,

even my sleek silent keyboard shudders along

with every swing and ding of the carriage return.

We don’t catch strangers’ eyes these days

and it’s this I miss, those snatches

of conversations that won’t even take place

until later, in my mind, I fill in the gaps,

I’ve never told anyone this before but—