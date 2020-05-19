On feeling whelmed…

When I was talking with someone recently about feeling ‘over-whelmed’, I had the sudden urge to look up what ‘whelmed’ means.

Definition of whelm

transitive verb 1: to turn (something, such as a dish or vessel) upside down usually to cover something : cover or engulf completely with usually disastrous effect

2: to overcome in thought or feeling : OVERWHELM

whelmed with a rush of joy

— G. A. Wagner

intransitive verb : to pass or go over something so as to bury or submerge it

Hmm… somehow I thought it might be more positive – like we all hope one day to ravel ourselves together, or to become hibited, or to have our spirits pressed. But no matter, it danced its way into one of the many lockdown poems I’ve been writing recently about what’s going on right now. I’m going to share my practice on here more – there, if I say I’m going to, I’ll have to do it. Enjoy!

Top hat and tails

Sarah Salway

When we ask each other what we miss most

the answers spin off like arabesques:

crowded pubs, hugs, a train to nowhere

essential, evenings in sold-out theatres

forgetting real life, planning holidays.

Then there are the second drink answers:

enough years to play with grudges, politicians

who aren’t out to kill us, a tomorrow

where we might finally make that difference,

but maybe the more interesting question

is what we will take with us into new normal:

having time to pick up a dictionary and look up

whelm – to be swept beneath by a wave. Over

under, we’re cheek to cheek now, swimming

into the future, backwards and in high heels.