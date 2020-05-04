What rhymes with orange*…

Like most of us, I’m guessing, my diary is pretty empty these days. Even counting the Zoom meetings, drinks and quizzes BUT… I’ve taken a huge leap of faith and got myself a new diary which begins at the end of June.



Who knows what will be happening then? And to cheer me up, I bypassed my normal black to go for a splash of colour because, let’s be honest, every little bit of excitement helps right now. I can’t be the only one.

So here’s a little diary poem for you.

An empty day

It’s hard to remember the excitement

of having only those few free hours,

reading with only a neighbour’s cat

padding into the garden to break

my concentration, sleeping in the sun,

news headlines muted as a blackbird

sang somewhere at a safe distance –

not knowing then the fear of losing

myself somewhere in lockdown,

to think I once called that empty.

*Just one word rhymes with orange apparently. And that, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, is “sporange,” an uncommon botanical term for a part of a fern.