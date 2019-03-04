Writing in the Castle library… a workshop

Open a castle door, and you never know what you might find inside! I’ve just had a wonderful afternoon planning my creative writing workshops during the Chiddingstone Castle Literary Festival on Sunday 5th May.
Part of the joy is that we’ll be in the castle library – where else? – and I’m already planning inspiration around all the beautiful books we’ll be surrounded by..
and the views surrounding us, both inside and out…
and, of course, personal obsessions…
and did I mention the tactile glorious books lining every wall…
There are two workshops in the library, and they are £25 each:
10.30-12.30 – Getting inspiration for your writing, and
2.30-4.30 – A practical workshop on how to get your short stories and poetry published
You will need to book tickets – numbers are limited and places are already going because this is a very special venue. Click here to get book your place, and I’ll see you in the castle!