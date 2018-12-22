If there’s not going to be any tenderness… a (take a break from Christmas shopping) poem

ONLY THREE SHOPPING DAYS LEFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS…. but I had the loveliest free present this morning: a dear friend, John Prebble, recorded himself reading one of the shopping poems from my collection, Transaction, and sent it to me. He read it so beautifully it took me some time to realise it was my own poem! Enjoy the recording just below…

And here’s the poem….

Transaction

If it’s going to be too sudden,

then I’d rather it didn’t happen.

if there’s not going to be any tenderness,

I’ll just leave now before we both regret.

If we’re not going to try to share,

laugh about it, make it something rare,

I won’t do it. It’ll become too hard.

But if, when I hand over my card,

in that moment of flesh brushing flesh,

meeting of eyes, cheeks burning fresh,

if in that moment, I feel the waves

inside subside, no longer a slave

but a master, all bad thoughts funnelled

into this, then it’s worth it. I’m lulled,

everything that’s gone before a sign,

and it’s more than perfect, it’s sublime.

I’m already longing for the next time.

John and I met properly through The Poetry Exchange, so do listen to some of the podcasts there if you are longing for some poetry discussions over Christmas!