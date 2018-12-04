So lovely to hear Jilly Cooper on the radio this morning, talking about dogs, OF COURSE! It made me nostalgic for discovering her books for the first time, just getting lost in a book that didn’t make me cry, for once. I wouldn’t hide her books now, that probably said a lot about the pretentious moi of that time, so here’s a poem I wrote about her last year.



A love letter to Jilly Cooper

Angel Gabriel left me cold, all that too pure

for second hand goods stuff, and don’t get me started

on Jude. Keats felt like those boys who’d write my initials

again and again on their desks but never talk to me,

And was Shakespeare real? I was never quite sure,

but Heathcliff came for my heart every stormy night,

I could have been the one to cure him.

I think you understood that, which was why I chose

that book to hide yours in when I first found you.

I wasn’t sure what these books were. Were you

supposed to actually laugh at novels? And could

women get things so hopelessly wrong? And still live?

Admittedly I saw it happen all around me:

my parent’s friends getting drunk, my mother laughing

on the phone about it all, and then there was hair

drama, tennis matches, car prangs, second GandT’s,

children hugged too tightly or left too much alone,

chocolate bars missing, diets started, abandoned,

fistfuls of waist compared, good intentions started.

But that was real life. In novels, women either got it

right or died, on train tracks, or in rivers,

or were left to rot in dusty houses in the country

with husbands curiously maimed. But not your women.

No wonder I hid your books, they were my secret map

to a future, partying in London with dark haired men

who’d reach across to stroke my cheek laughing

when I got things wrong. I liked it. I liked them.

I wasn’t quite ready just yet though,

which made you even more delicious. I cut your photo

out of newspapers, read the gossip pages enough

to know that you were every one of your heroines

and possibly the heroes too, and not only were you

still alive, you were laughing about it all too.

How I loved you, pretending it was your books

I loved, but knowing all along it was you.